Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,671,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,689,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

