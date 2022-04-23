Carvana’s (CVNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.58.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12 month low of $79.28 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 89.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,601,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 104,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

