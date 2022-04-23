Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWST. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWST opened at $84.49 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

