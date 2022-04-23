Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $15.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

