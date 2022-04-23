Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

CE stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.