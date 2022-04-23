Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Celestica stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 255,768 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

