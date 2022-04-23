Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.60. 4,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

