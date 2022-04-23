Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Celsion has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celsion in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

