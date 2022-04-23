Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Celsion has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.11.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
