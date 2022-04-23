Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $66.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $69.40 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $52.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $345.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.60 million to $345.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $389.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $390.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.89. 77,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.