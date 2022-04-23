Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

