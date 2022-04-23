Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.91

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.91 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.40). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.27), with a volume of 349,032 shares changing hands.

CHG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £904.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.06.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £513,243.77 ($667,764.47).

Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

