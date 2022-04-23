Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

