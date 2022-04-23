Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Shares of CHMG opened at $47.30 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

