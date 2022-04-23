China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $16.57

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.57, but opened at $16.08. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

CEA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.