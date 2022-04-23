China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.
About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.