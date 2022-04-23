China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

