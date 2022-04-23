Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $40.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,480.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,456. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,529.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,623.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

