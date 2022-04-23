Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 1,213 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $126.65 and a one year high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

