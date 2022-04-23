Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $85.58 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

