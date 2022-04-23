CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 110,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 112,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,712 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 1,161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,166,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,308 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 189,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CHP Merger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 481,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

