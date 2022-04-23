Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $203.31. 180,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.42. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

