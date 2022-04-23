Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Cintas stock traded down $10.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.99. 423,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,229. Cintas has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 338,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,959,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

