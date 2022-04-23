Citigroup Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $74.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $15,362,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

