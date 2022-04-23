Citigroup Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $74.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.22.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $15,362,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
