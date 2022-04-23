City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post $55.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.43 million and the lowest is $55.24 million. City reported sales of $55.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $236.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,146. City has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. City’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in City by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

