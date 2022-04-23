City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Get City alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in City by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in City by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in City by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.