Civilization Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $39.69 million and $2.13 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

