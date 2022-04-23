CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) is Earnest Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,746 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials accounts for 1.7% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.43% of CMC Materials worth $297,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 90.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,170,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $179.70. 247,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

