Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CODX opened at $4.75 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $161.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

