Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for about 29.0% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $51,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 122,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,194. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

