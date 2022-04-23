Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.72) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,566.67 ($33.39).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 1,624.50 ($21.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,755.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,242.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.55).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,961.65 ($5,154.37). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,548 shares of company stock worth $4,198,382.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

