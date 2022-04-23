Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$106.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$101.00.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

CGO stock opened at C$83.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$75.50 and a 12 month high of C$99.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.49.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

