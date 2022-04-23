Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

