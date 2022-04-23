Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.40%.

Shares of CBAN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director M Frederick Dwozan purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

