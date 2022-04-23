Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 63.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 63.4% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $216,240.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,685.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.23 or 0.00801893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00201552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023299 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

