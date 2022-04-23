ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $12.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003689 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,657,951,397 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.