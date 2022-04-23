Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.45% of Comfort Systems USA worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.64. 141,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

