Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 1,750 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,720 ($22.38) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.37) to GBX 2,100 ($27.32) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,950 ($25.37) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,455.75.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

