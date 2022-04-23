Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Caterpillar by 167.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 512,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,664,000 after buying an additional 320,430 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.78. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.