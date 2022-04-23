Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 25 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Anthem were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.95.

Shares of ANTM opened at $502.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

