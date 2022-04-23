Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $492.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $238,223. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.