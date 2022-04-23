Conflux Network (CFX) One Day Volume Tops $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,717.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.07430276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.70 or 0.00794874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00688080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00088130 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00388778 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.