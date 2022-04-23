Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.
