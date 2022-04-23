Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.74.

CLR opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

