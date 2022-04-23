ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.57.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

