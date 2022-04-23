Contrasting Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 9.95 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -52.92 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Energy Vault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.16%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.10%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

