Contrasting Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) & Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lilium and Zanite Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 16,213.58 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Zanite Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lilium and Zanite Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 3 2 0 2.40 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lilium currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16%

Risk & Volatility

Lilium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lilium beats Zanite Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About Zanite Acquisition (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

