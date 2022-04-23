Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.85. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 474,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

