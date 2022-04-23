Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $6.69 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $6.69 billion and approximately $268.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.36 or 0.00058609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,794.27 or 0.99840148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027817 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.