Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $62,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $20.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $571.70. 2,876,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $365.29 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.15. The company has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.