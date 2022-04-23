Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSPLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 250 ($3.25) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

CSPLF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.