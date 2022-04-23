Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Covalent has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $77.76 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.97 or 0.07433315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.23 or 1.00103396 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

